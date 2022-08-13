Mrs Iloka’s Demise Heart-wrenching, Soludo’s Wife Mourns

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo has described the sudden demise of Mrs Chidiebere Iloka, wife of now-suspended Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North, Mr Mbazulike Iloka as heart-wrenching.

Mrs Iloka, passed away on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022 in a complicated circumstance that is now under police investigation.

The deceased had spent time with the governor’s wife, alongside wives of other TC Chairmen on Friday, August 5, 2022, during one of Mrs Soludo’s weeklong interactions with women groups across different social, political and religious quarters in Anambra State.

Speaking on her reaction after receiving the sad news, Mrs Soludo said she is still dealing with the shock, having shared the same venue with the ever-vibrant Mrs Iloka barely two days before her untimely passage.

She said that though the deceased never showed any sign of unwellness from their last conversation, there is need for calm until authorities complete their investigations.

The governor’s wife further described the late Mrs Iloka as a lively and easygoing woman, who showed commitment to family and life.