Mr Macaroni Warns Nigerians Against Twerking For Politicians

Unconventional and audacious social crusader, Debo Adebayo, known far and wide by his moniker Mr Macaroni, has issued a passionate call to arms, imploring fellow Nigerians to cease the art of ‘twerking’ for politicians.

His fiery words carry an insistent plea for citizens to reorient their loyalties from politicians to the nation, asserting that those who enslave themselves to politicians instead of the motherland are the embodiment of unpatriotic sentiment.

Mr Macaroni’s perspective on this matter is crystal clear: the accolades bestowed upon politicians should be reserved solely for instances of commendable action, while the mantle of accountability must be fearlessly draped over them when they stray from the path of rectitude.

He wrote, “Some of us have since emancipated ourselves and are fully aware that politicians are not doing the people any favours by holding public office.

Instead, it is the politicians that are so favoured and privileged to serve the people.

”Stop twerking for politicians. Liberate your minds and free yourself from political slavery.

“You deserve better as a Nigerian. So hold your leaders accountable.

”To make Nigeria work, we all have a part to play.

“The most unpatriotic Nigerians are those of you that have chosen to be loyal to politicians instead of the Country especially when the decisions they make affect the people negatively.

“Do well to commend them when they do well but also be the first to call them to order when they do wrong by the people. Now listen to a voice of reason and raise your heads up from their behinds and start doing better.”