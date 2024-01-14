Mr Macaroni Laments Death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar

Actor and skit maker, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has lamented the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, one of six sisters abducted in Abuja recently.

Reports have it that Nabeeha was killed in the custody of her kidnappers who are demanding ransom before they can free the sisters.

Reacting, Mr Macaroni urged government to put an end to the act he described as barbarism.

He shared on X, “It’s so sad to hear about the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

“Six sisters were kidnapped and one had been killed. What is the government doing to ensure that the remaining five are not killed?

“Where is the value of human lives in Nigeria? How many more must die? How many more Nigerians will be sacrificed on the altar of irresponsibility and recklessness?

“The life of every Nigerian matters. The government must rise up and put an end to this barbarism.”