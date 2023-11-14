Entertainment

Mr Eazi Speaks on Secret Wedding With Temi Otedola

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
57
Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi
Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

In a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, acclaimed singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, debunked speculations surrounding the secrecy of his marriage to actress and fashion blogger Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.

Contrary to popular belief, Mr Eazi clarified that the union was not clandestine, and he opted to showcase the footage of their wedding in Venice in the music video for his song ‘Legalise.’

Addressing the question of why he chose to keep the wedding details relatively private, Mr Eazi offered insights into his perspective.

He said, “Who told you it was a secret wedding? Go and watch the video of my song ‘Legalise’ you will get the answer to your question. We shot the video in Venice.

“If you watch the video you will see proofs there. Our outfits weren’t just costumes. Go and watch the video and you will see everything clearly. It’s just like what painters do, whenever you see their work you will see the message they’re trying to convey. That’s how it’s with us musicians too.”

