Mourinho Confident in Ronaldo’s Impact for Portugal at Euro 2024

Fenerbahce manager José Mourinho has expressed confidence in Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to make a significant impact for Portugal in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo, who is preparing for his 11th major tournament since debuting for Portugal at Euro 2004, is coming off an exceptional season with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, where he scored 50 goals in 51 matches.

Despite his impressive form, the 39-year-old forward faces strong competition for a starting position in Portugal’s lineup from Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, PSG’s Goncalo Ramos, and Joao Felix, who was on loan at Barcelona last season.

Mourinho, speaking to RTP, emphasized his belief in Ronaldo’s goal-scoring prowess and pivotal role for the national team, underscoring the veteran player’s enduring talent and experience.

“Cristiano is the one who knows how he feels, what his goals are, how the coach wants to use him, whether to play every minute of every game or protect him in key moments.

“But there is a lot that goes on inside that gets between them. He has a lot of influence and he will score his goals.

“I don’t believe he will leave the European Championship without goals.”