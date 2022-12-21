Motorists Blame Fault Newly Installed Traffic Light In Abule Egba

Motorists plying the popular Ile Iwe Intersection between Meiran and Ajasa-Command have lamented the programming effected in the newly installed Traffic Light at the Intersection.

Ile Iwe houses the major traffic Intersection between Ajasa-Command, Agbelekale, Ekoro, Abule-Egba. It is also the major Intersection by which the Meiran Divisional Police Station is located.

According to motorists who spoke to Lagos Monitoring Team, the traffic situation in the axis had been worsened since the traffic light was installed about two weeks ago.

A motorist, Mr Abiodun Adeoti said the situation requires urgent intervention by the State government.

“If I am the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, I will seriously query those involved in the programming of the traffic light at Ile Iwe junction. This is because here is an area that hitherto is always free but with the installation of the traffic light and wrong programming, motorists are now needlessly delayed when making use of the Intersection.

“Traffic lights are supposed to help address chaotic traffic situation but the one at Ile Iwe is doing the opposite, constituting traffic in an area that used to be very free,” he said.

A Tricycle operator also corroborated Adeoti, saying there is a need to revisit the programming.

“That junction has its peculiarities. I don’t understand the need for traffic light in that junction in the first place when the area is always free.

“I am sure there are others that need it more but some officers, without adequate consultation and investigation, just felt the need to install traffic light at the Ile Iwe Intersection. Let them switch it off and reprogram it or take it elsewhere where it is more needed,” he said.