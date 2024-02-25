Mother Sells Codeine, Tramadol to Feed Children in Delta

A mother has confessed to selling codeine and tramadol to make ends meet and feed her children.

This was after she was nabbed and interrogated by the Delta State Police Command.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe shared on X, “What you are seeing is not a film trick neither is it a movie, these are codeine and Tramadol recovered from just two different people, one of them a 32-year-old woman, when quizzed, she said she is trying to make hands meet and feed her children. Is that an excuse to get involved in drugs that are killing some of our youths? Stay away from drugs pls.”