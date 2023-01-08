Most Nigerians Don’t Value Armed Forces’ Sacrifice – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described as sad that most Nigerians do not appreciate the role men of the Nigeria Armed Forces have continued to play in ensuring there is peace and unity in the country.

Governor Wike made the observation at the All Saint’s Cathedral Church of the Anglican Communion, Rumuokwurusi Town in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, where the thanksgiving and inter- denominational church service organised in commemoration of 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations held on Sunday.

The governor said each year the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations begin with the Emblem launch.

After the launch, he noted, crests are usually made available that are meant to be worn daily, but most Nigerians do not attach importance to it.

He stated that pinning such crests on shirts won daily serves as a mark of honour and a way of identifying with the men and officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Refusing to wear them, Governor Wike stated, indicates a lack of appreciation of the sacrifices the officers have made in fighting to curtail insurrection, secession, crime and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace that makes a healthy country.

Governor Wike reiterated his stance on the need for the Federal Government to establish a standing welfare fund, from which pool money can be pulled to cater for the families of fallen heroes and war veterans that have defended the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The Rivers State governor also announced a donation of N50 million to support missions and other sundry work at the cathedral.

The service was used to offer prayers for men and officers of the Nigeria Armed Forces, unity within families of the citizenry, peace, justice and economic advancement in Rivers State and Nigeria, and greater grace of God upon governor Wike.

In his sermon, the Vicar of All Saint’s Cathedral of the Anglican Church in Rumuokwurusi, Venerable Alex Usifoh admonished on the topic, “A blessed memory”, its importance and drawn his text drawn from Proverbs 10:7.

Venerable Usifoh explained that a blessed memory is evoked by worthy legacy left behind, and urged the congregation to conduct their affairs in manner that leaves positive impact in their work places, communities and at the State level, without wasting the opportunities so given to them.

He pointed to the valuable sacrifices made by the fallen heroes and war veterans who served, giving up their comfort while fighting against insurrection and secession attempts in order to keep Nigeria united, and in peace.

While praying that God gives grace to everyone to have such mindset to leave enduring impact on the sand of time, Venerable Usifoh urged Nigerians to continue to support families of the war veterans like governor Wike has always done in appreciation of the sacrifices made.

The Rivers State deputy governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo read the first lesson on behalf of the governor, while the second lesson was read by the chairman, Nigerian Legion, Rivers State, ACG Justice O. Chichi.