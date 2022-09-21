Most Nigerian Men Only Want Me For My Billionaire Father – DJ Cuppy

Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has stated that many Nigerian men only want to date her because of her billionaire father, Femi Oyetola.

DJ Cuppy disclosed this in a podcast while she opened up about her love life.

According to the 29-year-old, she would be happy if she meets a man who truly loves her for who she is and not because of her father’s status.

“Back home, I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. If I meet a guy in the UK, and I have met guys in the UK; when I tell them that I am from Nigeria, they ask me what village. And it makes me feel the person is not really Nigerian.

“They just love my dad. I met a guy recently and the next thing he asked me was, ‘so when am I going to meet your dad.’ I was shocked. I want someone to love me a lot and be happy and my dad would be like a by-product,” She said.