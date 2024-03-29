Moses Simon Undergoes Successful Surgery for Fractured Leg

Nigerian winger Moses Simon has undergone a successful surgery on his fractured left leg following an injury sustained during Nigeria’s 2-0 friendly defeat against Mali.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the 28-year-old collided with Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa in the first half, leading to Simon being stretchered off the pitch.

Following the diagnosis, his French club Nantes confirmed that Simon will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The surgery, conducted on Friday, marks the beginning of his rehabilitation process.

Simon, who has contributed significantly to Nantes’ campaign with three goals and six assists this season, faces a period of recovery and rehabilitation before returning to competitive football.

The winger’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by both his club and national team, highlighting the impact of injuries on players’ careers and the need for thorough rehabilitation to ensure a successful return to the pitch.