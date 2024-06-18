Entertainment

Morgan Freeman Criticizes Black History Month as ‘Deeply Flawed’

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman has voiced his opposition to Black History Month, calling it a “deeply flawed concept.”

In a recent interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actor expressed his disdain for the annual observance, stating that he absolutely detests it and does not relate to it.

Freeman’s remarks continue his long-standing critique of the month dedicated to celebrating Black history and achievements.

He said, “You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right.”

The actor defended “American History” as being his history, and further stressed the importance of learning from the past and not leaning into what differentiates people as countrymen.

He added, “[American history is] the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep.”

