More Women Will Be Involved In APC Campaign – Niger Gov

Governor of Niger State and Chairman of North Central States Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello has said that women would be more involved in the campaign of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as more votes come from them.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this when he received the APC Women Professional Council, North Central at the Niger State Government Lodge, Abuja.

He said that women have more votes, hence there is a need to engage them believing that it would be to the advantage of the Party.

The Governor added that more of the work will come from the women as they were having more to do especially at the grassroots level.

“The strategy is to use more women because the women have more votes, when we engage the women we are more at it”, he said.

The Governor commended the APC women professionals for their activities, assuring that they will be supported in the discharge of their duties.

Leader of the delegation, Dr Safiya Stephanie Musa said that their visit to Governor Sani Bello who doubles as the Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign for North Central was to seek his partnership and assure him of their support.

The APC Women Professionals applauded the Governor on his style of handling the affairs of the state and party.

Niger State APC gubernatorial candidate, Umar Mohammed Bago, and his colleagues at the Federal House of Representatives, the National Vice Chairman of APC, North Central, Alhaji Muazu Bawa, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe and other party members were present during the visit.