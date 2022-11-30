News

Months After Escaping Being Lynched, Suspect Rearrested, Sentenced

Chinedu Ike, 25, was rescued from jungle justice by Rapid Response Squad Patrol team sometimes in September, 2022 in Iyana Oworo over the theft of a mobile phone.

He was beaten to a coma by eyewitnesses before he was rushed to the hospital by the team. He was discharged after some days.

On Monday, adopting his usual style, he sneaked into a parked car to steal the driver’s mobile phone in Iyana Oworo.

He was arrested by RRS officers when those who knew Chinedu hinted the driver to check his phone.

RRS officers recovered the driver’s Infinix Note 10 from Chinedu’s bag.

He has been tried before the court and sentenced accordingly.

