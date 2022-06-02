Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Mompha’s Trial Till June 6

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on June 2, 2022, further adjourned till June 6, 2022 the ongoing trial of one Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, to enable both the Economic and Financial and Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the defendant to give “report” on the terms of a plea bargain being worked on.

Mompha, alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, was arraigned by the EFCC on January 12, 2022 on eight counts bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity, failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretence and use of property derived from unlawful act.