Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Mompha’s Trial Till Dec 16

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, adjourned till December 16, 2022 the trial of one Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, over an alleged N6 billion fraud.

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity, failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretence and use of property derived from unlawful act.

Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, was first arraigned by the EFCC on January 12, 2022.