Moment Obidients Embarrassed Obi At Arise TV Town Hall Meeting (VIDEO)

Below is the moment the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, got embarrassed by his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, at the presidential town hall meeting organised by Arise TV on Sunday.

Obi’s supporters, at the beginning of the event, protested the inclusion of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to them, his principal, Atiku Abubakar, ought to be the one present because the event was for presidential candidates.

Atiku was absent likewise his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was present.

Just as the show was about to begin, Obidients threatened to take Obi away so he won’t participate in the event.

Their display was unruly to the point that anchor of the event, Reuben Abati, had to tell Obi to calm his supporters.

