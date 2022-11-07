Moment Melaye Got Obi Angry At Presidential Town Hall Meeting

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday lashed out in anger at the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye.

The incident happened at the presidential town hall organised by Arise TV in Abuja.

Following a rowdy session, Melaye could be heard blaming the noise on supporters of Obi who were called Obidients.

According to him, those causing trouble at the meeting were ‘Obi people.’

On hearing the words of the former lawmaker, Obi snapped, “Stop that Dino. Why are you always calling me? I won’t take that. This man is from ANPP. Why are you calling him Obi people?”

Dino feigned ignorance but Obi insisted that he will not condone such behaviour.

He told Melaye, “Stop that, I have taken enough from you. Why are you always calling me?”