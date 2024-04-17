Mohbad’s Mother Appeals for Help Amidst Safety Concerns

Abosede Adeyemo, the mother of the late singer Mohbad, has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance, expressing fears for her safety amidst unsettling developments.

In a video that has since gone viral, Adeyemo appealed to prominent figures including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, as well as the broader Nigerian community, for support. She recounted a distressing incident where her house was reportedly posted on Facebook by an unidentified user, raising concerns about potential threats to her security.

She said, “Nigerians please have mercy on me. Bukky Jesse has posted my house Please help me. Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mama Remi, You all are just looking at me. What have I done? They first killed my son. After killing him, they have not yet buried him. What have we done to Jossy(Mohbad’s father)? Please save me from the hands of Jossy and Bukky.

“After killing my son, they now want to kill Liam and then kill me! Nothing must happen to me, my son’s widow, my grandson Lima and Mohbad’s brother Adura.

“When he (Mohbad) was alive he said we should not complain, now that he has been killed, have you seen it? They want to kill me. Now I cannot walk around because I am afraid. Different kinds of people will be in front of my house. I will not know they are stalking me. Please have mercy on me.”