Mohbad’s Alleges Threat to Life, Fingers Falana, Daughter-in-Law Wunmi

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba a.k.a Mohbad, has alleged threats to his life.

According to Aloba, those behind the threat to kill him are his daughter-in-law Wunmi and her lawyer Femi Falana.

Aloba disclosed this in an interview with Max FM months after the controversial death of his son.

He said, “I need justice for my son and I want people to support me. This delay of autopsy report and other things can result to denial. I don’t trust anyone right now. Even with the threats [Femi] Falana and his client [my daughter-in-law] used to threatening me, I’m unable to sleep. I need help. And I want people to support me because the autopsy is going to be done by private facility.

“Another thing is that I don’t know where to live now because of the threats. Yesterday, when I heard a knock on my gate, I was scared that it maybe the people Wunmi said they want to come and kill me. And Falana is still on her side.

“She called me to threatening me when I was at the mountain with a strange line. She said she can kill me. And I recorded the call. Falana is aware of this. Upon all that, he is still standing by her side. He is even preventing people from helping me. People that are saying the truth, he wants to silent them. He wants to manipulate because of money. And we are from the same Ekiti State.”