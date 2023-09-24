Mohbad Was My Best Friend – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian artiste Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, took the lead in a touching candlelight procession to honor the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as MohBad, in Canada.

Speaking to the gathered fans and well-wishers during the procession, Bella Shmurda expressed his deep feelings for the departed artist, referring to him as his “brother, friend, and guy.” The event was a poignant moment to remember and pay tribute to the life and talent of MohBad.

Bella Shmurda shared the challenging circumstances surrounding his friend’s passing, revealing that he was overseas when he received the heartbreaking news. He recounted how he got a call from MohBad’s mother, who asked him to hold off on returning to Nigeria for the time being.

“This person is my brother, my guy, is my best friend. It’s really sad.

“I had just left Nigeria barely three days after I received the call saying MohBad had died. My mom pleaded with me not to return to Nigeria yet. I understand her.

“God bless you wherever you are MohBad. I don’t know what to say.

“Thank you one for coming and Justice for MohBad,” Bella Shmurda said.