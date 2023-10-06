Headline

Mohbad Vomited, Developed Goosebumps After Three Injections – Police

Anthony Adeniyi8 mins ago
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has said late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, was injected three times by a nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, on September 12, 2023, leading to him vomiting with goose bumps.

This was disclosed at a press briefing on Friday during which preliminary reports of investigation were revealed concerning death of Mohbad.

“As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” the CP said, naming Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and manager among several others.

The CP said Mohbad was brought in dead to the hospital, and he was certified dead by doctors on duty on September 12.

On the nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, CP Owohunwa said she was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence.

He said the nurse administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

“Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections,” Owohunwa said.

