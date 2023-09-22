Mohbad: Police Allegedly Teargas Mourners Lekki Toll Gate

A peaceful candlelight procession held to honor the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, reportedly took a chaotic turn at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as police officers at the scene allegedly dispersed mourners with teargas.

Video clips depicting mourners fleeing amidst what appeared to be the dispersal of teargas have circulated, prompting claims that the police used teargas to disperse the gathering.

Prominent comedian Oluwadolarz, who was also present at the event, shared a video expressing distress, saying, “They chased us away with teargas. They chased us,” as he lamented the incident.

MohBad, a 27-year-old singer, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, leaving behind a grieving fan base and music industry. In his honor, a candlelight tribute was organized at the Muri Okunola Park in Lagos, drawing fans and celebrities who came together to celebrate the life of the late singer. The fans later proceeded to the Lekki Toll Gate to protest, forcing the alleged action by the police.