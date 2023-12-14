Mohbad: Naira Marley Accuses Iyabo Ojo Of Defamation, Demands N500m

Nigerian musician Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has initiated legal proceedings against actress Iyabo Ojo, accusing her of spreading false and defamatory content on her Instagram account.

In a letter addressed to Ojo, Naira Marley’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, highlighted the allegations made in a September 2023 post. The actress purportedly accused Naira Marley of engaging in spiritual and physical activities with the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

The lawyer further asserted that Ojo claimed Naira Marley caused mental harm to Mohbad, whom she referred to as a brother.

Naira Marley’s legal representative is seeking redress in the form of N500 million in damages from Ojo, along with a public apology. The counsel specifically requested that the apology be posted on Ojo’s official Instagram account and published in a national daily.

The lawyer warned that failure to comply with these conditions would compel them to file a lawsuit against the actress.

The letter in part reads, “We are Solicitors to Azeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley) an internationally renowned British and Nigerian Singer/Artist with over seven million followers hereinafter referred to as our client pursuant to whose instruction we write concerning the aboveheaded subject matter.

“It is necessary to preface this letter by stating that in recognition of the iconic status of our client, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) engaged him to use his skills and platforms to put out content that will discourage millions of his followers and Nigerian youths from substance abuse.

“It is our instruction that sometimes in September, 2023, you maliciously and falsely published of and concerning our client on your official instagram handle ‘iyaboojofespris’ the following words: and destroying their lives and leaving them without a kobo to get help…….you go still explain taya bcos evidence dey, that your interview you go still re do am again…….make we get justice for Mohbad first”.

“It is unarguably clear that the above quoted words are in their ordinary and natural meanings meant or were understood to mean by ordinary right thinking members of the public that have read the post that our Client is a drug addict and that he laced the food and drinks which our Client gave to the boys staying with him with drugs with the resultant effect of occasioning monumental destruction of their lives.

“Your publication of the above words on the internet which is readily accessible to users of the system constituted a very serious libel and has caused our client colossal damage to his reputation.

“It is incontestably clear that the above quoted publication which has been read by countless internet users globally is defamatory of our Client and has brought him to public ridicule and or contempt with the resultant damage to our Client’s reputation.

“It is our further instruction that since the publication our Client has been inundated with calls from his followers, colleagues, friends and fans all over the world who had read the post expressing their disgust and dismay at the defamatory and libelous publication you had maliciously and falsely posted on your official instagram handle “iyaboojofespris” of and concerning our Client.”