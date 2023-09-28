Mohbad May Have Been Surrounded by Cultists – Naira Marley

Rapper Azeez Adeshina Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, has expressed his concerns about the sudden death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, and the potential involvement of “a lot of cultists” in his circle.

In an interview with Reno Omokri, Naira Marley acknowledged that he believed Mohbad had faced bullying but emphasized that he and his record label, Marlian Music, were not sponsors of the bullies. He went on to clarify that he himself is not a cultist, revealing that he has been dealing with cult-related issues since his return to Nigeria from England in 2019.

Naira Marley raised concerns that some individuals might be attempting to divert attention away from the true circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death by accusing him of involvement. He expressed hope that the police would conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the facts surrounding the tragic incident.

He said, “I believe he was actually stressed as much as he needed help. I believe he has been bullied. I believe there were people on his neck, people all over him that he was in danger. But it wasn’t from us. If he was in danger from me, if anybody is scared of me, nobody is gonna come out doing all of these. I don’t believe in any cult whatsoever. I came to Nigeria in 2019 from England. I don’t know what a cult is. I’ve been running away from the cultists in Nigeria. I’m actually an anti-cultist. I’m against it. So many times they tried to force me into it but thank God they never succeeded in doing it.

“I do understand that maybe he [Mohbad] had surrounded himself with a lot of bad people like a lot of cultists. And I can see from the way people are trying to cover up, with the way they sending in money [to Mohbad’s family] and with the experience of what has happened around them, I just hope the police will find out a lot of things, man.”