Mohbad: Looks Like Naira Marley Has Backing of Politicians – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has insinuated that singer Naira Marley seems to have the backing of some politicians regarding the case of Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley on Tuesday returned to Nigeria from London and immediately handed himself to the police who had invited him for questioning concerning the death of Mohbad who was once signed to his label.

Concise News recalls that before Mohbad died, he made a video alerting people to hold Naira Marley and one Sam Larry responsible if he should ever die.

While Sam Larry has been questioned by the police, Naira Marley announced on Tuesday that he was assisting the police in their probe of Mohbad’s death.

Reacting, Tonto Dikeh shared, “Look who has come back to NIGERIA to assist the police investigate why he and Sam Larry tortured Mohbad.

“I ask again who are those protecting Naira Marley? In the right country, he should be in handcuffs and chains, rather than having a phone to tweet.

“Naira Marley’s confidence looks to me like he has some top political underdogs by his side.”