Mohbad: IGP Orders Probe of Singer’s Death, Promises Justice

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

This directive was conveyed during a brief but crucial discussion at the Police Airwing Hangar, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday 16th September, 2023.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement signed on Saturday.

According to the statement, the IGP tasked the CP to quickly and effectively unravel the truth behind the tragedy as there have been understandable concerns and speculations surrounding the circumstances of his untimely demise.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby earnestly urges any family members or close associates possessing valuable information pertaining to this case to come forward and cooperate with the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that justice is served and the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise are thoroughly examined,” the statement concluded.

