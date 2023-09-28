Mohbad Had Suicide Thoughts – Naira Marley

Singer Naira Marley has recounted how he once interveined when his former signee, late Mohbad, tried to kill himself.

In an interview with Reno Omokri, Naira Marley stated that Mohbad’s wife once called him to report the singer who was trying to kill himself.

Cautioning Mohbad against suicide thoughts, Naira Marley reminded him that killing himself would be dangerous, having just released a video that had him saying he(Naira Marley) should be held responsible if he does.

He said, “There’s some other time when I was in America and his girl called me and said he locked himself in a toilet and wanted to kill himself and I called him and kind of recorded the conversation asking him ‘why do you want to kill yourself?

“If your family is stressing you out, just tell them to go.’ ‘You’re a king, chill and do whatever you wanna do. Don’t kill yourself.

“If you kill yourself now what do you want people to say? You just made a video not long ago saying if you die they should hold Naira Marley?

“He locked himself in a room and this was after he made the video that I wanted to kill him. So I was so concerned…”