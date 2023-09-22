Mohbad: Comedian Woli Arole Displeased at Lekki Toll Gate Protest

Comedian Woli Arole has expressed displeasure at the way the candlelight procession for late singer Mohbad ended at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The procession, which took place at the Muri Okunola Park in Lagos, took a different turn after it ended. A crowd was seen gathered at the Lekki toll gate in an apparent protest in demand for justice for the singer who died controversially.

According to a statement by the police, the gathering violated the agreement signed by the organisers of the procession.

In response, the crowd was dispersed by the police who reportedly fired teargas to restore normalcy.

Reacting, Woli Arole wrote on X, “Obedience is better than Sacrifice!!!!. I know you might want to argue this as well!!!!!

“We can’t keep justifying WRONG with WRONG. Noooo!!!!. Mohbad Candle night ended at Muri Okunola park and the organizers told people to go home, some went to Lekki toll to do what? Anything could happen there, the procession could be HIJACKED!!!!

“What did you go and do at Lekki? Candle night procession ended at Muri Okunola park.”