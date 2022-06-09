Moghalu Fails To Clinch ADC Presidential Ticket

Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has failed to clinch the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Mogjalu lost the ticket to the founder of Roots Television, Dumebi Kachikwu, who emerged as the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC in the party’s presidential primary held in Abeokuta.

Kachikwu defeated the likes of Moghalu, Chukwuka Monye, and eight other aspirants.

Kachikwu, who is also the younger brother of Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, polled 977 votes.

Moghalu emerged second with 589 votes while Monye came third with 339 votes