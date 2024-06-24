Modric Named New Real Madrid Captain

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has appointed Luka Modric as the new team captain following Nacho Fernandez’s departure from the club. Nacho is set to join the newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsia.

Veteran midfielder Modric will now lead Los Blancos, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez serving as vice-captains. Despite retaining significant experience within the squad, Real Madrid has seen the exit of two key players this summer: Nacho Fernandez and the retiring Toni Kroos.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Real Madrid has seen the departure of their captain, following the exits of Marcelo, Karim Benzema, and Sergio Ramos in previous years.