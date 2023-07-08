Mmesoma’s Father Tenders Apology To Jamb

A Father’s Unexpected Apology

In a surprising turn of events, Mr. Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the UTME candidate who was found to have falsified her examination result, has come forward to offer an unreserved apology to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigerian public.

Ejikeme, previously critical of JAMB’s alleged involvement in his daughter’s downfall, now reveals that he was initially misled by his daughter’s false claims.

Admission of Ignorance

In a candid admission, Ejikeme confessed that he was unaware of the examination center where his daughter had registered for the UTME. However, he clarified that he had provided her with the necessary funds for the registration process.

This revelation highlights the complexity of the situation, as it appears that Ejikeme had limited knowledge of his daughter’s actions leading up to the examination.

Investigation Committee Points to Examination Score Manipulation

An investigative committee, commissioned by Anambra state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, was tasked with unraveling the circumstances surrounding the highly publicized result saga.

The committee’s findings indicate that Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her examination score, lending credence to JAMB’s earlier assertions.

This revelation reinforces the importance of maintaining the integrity of the examination process and serves as a reminder to all candidates to uphold ethical standards.

JAMB’s Warning against Fraudulent Apps

JAMB, in response to this incident, issued a stern warning to candidates, advising them to steer clear of fraudulent applications that promise to enhance their scores.

The board emphasized that such deceitful measures ultimately lead to disappointment and distress.