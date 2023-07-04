Mmesoma: JAMB Breached Child Rights Act – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, JAMB, of breaching the Child Rights Act 2003.

This was after JAMB announced that a candidate that sat for its 2023 examination, Mmesoma Ejikeme, forged her result.

Mmesoma had trended on social media after it was made public that she scored 362, the highest in the exam this year.

However, findings by JAMB disputed her claim, as the board revealed that the highest score actually belonged to another female candidate who got 360.

On Tuesday, JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, revealed with evidence that Mmesoma forged her result.

According to him, the board got wind of her claim after some government and non-governmental organisations asked for confirmation before they could reward her with money and other items.

However, in reaction, Kanu’s lawyer expressed doubt that Mmesoma forged her result.

He wrote, “I am deeply concerned about the grave injustice currently faced by Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State. The allegations leveled against her by The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) demand our immediate attention and concerted efforts to ensure justice prevails in her case.

“Ejikeme Mmesoma, an exemplary student in her academic journey, has been accused of inflating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result. These accusations have not only cast a shadow on her accomplishments but have also tarnished her reputation. However, we must firmly stand by her innocence and uphold the integrity of her achievements.

“It is important to acknowledge her consistent display of brilliance throughout her educational journey, as she has consistently secured the top position since her primary school days, as our independent inquiries revealed.

Such an impressive track record speaks volumes about her dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to excellence. It is inconceivable that a student of her calibre would engage in forgery or tampering with her examination results.

“Consequently, I lend my voice to demand a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Department of State Services (DSS) bear the responsibility of conducting a fair examination of the evidence and reaching a just resolution. Upholding transparency and ensuring due process are crucial in maintaining the trust and confidence we place in our education system.

The Attorney General of the Federation should also look into the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s deliberate and clear breach of Section 205 of the Child Rights Act, 2003.

“As we raise our collective voices in solidarity with Ejikeme Mmesoma, it is equally important to extend our support to her during this challenging time. The trauma and distress caused by these accusations are undoubtedly overwhelming. By standing together, we can provide her with the strength and encouragement she needs to navigate through this grave injustice.

“Ejikeme Mmesoma, it is crucial for you to know that you are not alone. I, along with many others, stand shoulder to shoulder with you, prepared to advocate for your rights and fight against this injustice. Stay strong and place your trust in the power of truth and justice. I will tirelessly strive to uncover the facts, expose the truth, and work towards a just resolution. Stay resilient, for the truth will ultimately prevail, and justice will be served.”