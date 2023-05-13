MMA Fighter Israel Adesanya’s Ex-girlfriend Takes Legal Step For Half Of His Wealth

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, is trending online as reports emerged that his ex-girlfriend is demanding half of his net worth.

Adesanya and the woman, reportedly Charlotte Powdrell were never married but dated for a very long time.According to UFC fighter Sean O’Malley on a podcast, he expressed displeasure at the demands issued to Adesanya by the woman.

On his podcast, he said, “They are not married right they were never married I didn’t believe it she want’s half of his s*t. I don’t know how their relationship was ever because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of his s*t, to want half of what he’s gone out there & done is absolutely ridiculous.

Charlotte who doesn’t have kids for her ex, believes that she has a stake in Adesanya’s wealth for supporting him through the years to become UFC Champion & because they dated for a very long time.