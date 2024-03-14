Miyetti Allah Members Protest at Court, Seek Leader’s Release

Members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore gathered at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of their president, Bello Bodejo, who has been detained since January 23.

Bodejo’s arrest took place at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State over the establishment of a vigilante group. He has remained in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) since then.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), sought Bodejo’s remand pending the completion of investigations and court proceedings through a motion ex-parte filed on February 5. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court granted a 15-day remand order.

Following the expiration of this period, the court granted the Federal Government an additional seven days to file charges against Bodejo. Despite this extension, Bodejo’s lawyer filed a motion for his unconditional release during the proceedings on February 22.

The presence of Miyetti Allah members at the court reflects the growing tension surrounding Bodejo’s detention and the calls for his release as legal proceedings unfold.