Missing Ex-ASUU President, Dipo Fasina, Found

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey, has successfully located Prof Fasina, a former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities who had gone missing for a few days at Istanbul Airport while connecting on a flight back home.

A Concerning Disappearance

76-year-old Fasina was en route to Algeria when he encountered a setback at Istanbul Airport, where he missed his connecting flight. His sudden disappearance caused significant worry among his loved ones and the Nigerian community.

Coordinated Efforts for a Safe Recovery

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, along with the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey, swiftly mobilized their resources and initiated a collaborative search operation.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey promptly dispatched officials to Istanbul Airport to physically locate Prof Fasina.

Gratitude and Relief

Thanks to the tireless efforts and timely intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey and the coordinated work of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Prof Fasina was found safe and sound amidst the bustling atmosphere of Istanbul Airport.

The successful recovery of the missing professor has brought immense relief and gratitude to his family, friends, and the wider Nigerian community.