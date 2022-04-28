Missing Abuja Female Corps Member Found Dead, Mutilated

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Management has reacted to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps Member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trousers with the face defaced beyond recognition.

“On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body,” NYSC said in a statement.

“It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.

“May her soul rest in peace.”