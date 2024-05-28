News

Miscreant Arrested with 19 Stolen ATM Cards in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) have apprehended a suspect in possession of 19 stolen ATM cards on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

The arrest took place on 26 May 2024 during a routine operation.

The suspect, identified as a miscreant, had multiple cards belonging to different users, raising concerns about potential fraud and theft.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Lagos authorities to combat crime and ensure public safety.

