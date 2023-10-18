Minna Airport Runway Shabby – Bago

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has frowned at the quality of work done at the runway of Minna Airport.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Bago expressed hi displeasure when he visited the Airport to assess the runway newly reconstructed.

“Governor Umaru Bago described the work as shabby, adding that the contractor did not meet the required standard of the contract despite the funds he had received,” the statement read.

“He then charged the contractor to immediately return to the site and fix the runway to the agreed standard as the State gears up to receive guests for the upcoming Green Economy Summit slated for the 24th and 25th of October, 2023.

“The Governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the Managing Director, of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Kabir Yusuf Muhammad, the Chairman House Committee on Aviation Abdullahi Idris Garba and some members of the State Executive Council.

“Recall that the runway project is a Federal government project awarded by the last administration.

“The contractor handling the runway project had during one of the Governor’s inspection visits, assured to deliver standard work in mid-August, 2023,” the statement concluded.