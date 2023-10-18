Headline

Minna Airport Runway Shabby – Bago

Anthony Adeniyi10 mins ago
1
Umaru Bago
Umaru Bago

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has frowned at the quality of work done at the runway of Minna Airport.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Bago expressed hi displeasure when he visited the Airport to assess the runway newly reconstructed.

“Governor Umaru Bago described the work as shabby, adding that the contractor did not meet the required standard of the contract despite the funds he had received,” the statement read.

“He then charged the contractor to immediately return to the site and fix the runway to the agreed standard as the State gears up to receive guests for the upcoming Green Economy Summit slated for the 24th and 25th of October, 2023.

“The Governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the Managing Director, of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Kabir Yusuf Muhammad, the Chairman House Committee on Aviation Abdullahi Idris Garba and some members of the State Executive Council.

“Recall that the runway project is a Federal government project awarded by the last administration.

“The contractor handling the runway project had during one of the Governor’s inspection visits, assured to deliver standard work in mid-August, 2023,” the statement concluded.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 mins ago
1

Related Articles

Shettima

Nigeria Will Leverage Relationship With China for Digital Space Growth – Shettima

20 mins ago
Wike

I’m Not a Religious Bigot – Wike

28 mins ago
Ola Olukoyede

Senate Confirms Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

36 mins ago

Nigeria, China Strategic Partnership Key To Africa’s Development – Shettima

11 hours ago