Ministry Tasks Security Agencies on Rescue of Abducted Medical Students

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said it is deeply saddened and concerned about the recent kidnapping of about 20 medical students and a house officer by bandits in Benue State.

The ministry described the unfortunate incident as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals and students in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ado Bako, the Assistant Director (Information &PR).

The statement partly read, “The Ministry condemns this act of violence in the strongest terms and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students. Their safety and well-being are paramount to us.

“We urge the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice. We also call on perpetrators of such evil activities to desist from such criminal acts and respect the sanctity of human life.

“The kidnapping of medical students is a setback to the nation’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare workforce. It is crucial to create a safe and conducive environment for healthcare professionals to carry out their duties without fear of violence.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare stands in solidarity with the families of the kidnapped students and offers its full support during this difficult time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals and students across the country.”