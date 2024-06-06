Ministry Rescues Young Girl Roaming Abuna Streets

The Ministry of Women Affairs has rescued a young girl who was seen roaming the streets of Abuja half-baked and in significant danger to herself.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who said the girl was immediately taken to a hospital for check-up.

In a statement, she said, “I received a report recently about a young girl who was seen wandering the streets of Abuja. She appeared deranged, unkempt, and disheveled, posing a significant danger to herself and society.

“I alongside with the Ministry’s management, acted swiftly to address the issue. When we arrived at the location mentioned in the report, we found the girl lying by the roadside, half-naked. After a brief interaction with her, we took her to the General Hospital for a mental check and evaluation.

“Following this, she was moved to a rehabilitation center.The Ministry immediately covered the costs of her treatment, feeding, and regular check-ups to monitor her progress. This effort was made possible with the collaboration and support of the Social Development Secretariat, led by their Director of Social Welfare Development, Dr. Sanni Amar.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, within its mandate, is committed to ensuring the safety of our women and children. We will continue to foster an enabling society in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”