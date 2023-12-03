Ministry Promotes 32,361Personnel in Paramilitary Services

Minister of Interior Affairs, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced a historic promotion initiative stemming from the 5th Meeting of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), which he chaired.

The board’s approval has paved the way for the elevation of an astounding 32,361 personnel across various paramilitary services in Nigeria.

The breakdown of the promotions includes 4498 personnel from the Nigerian Correctional Service, 4598 from the Nigeria Immigration Service, 1680 from the Federal Fire Service, and a staggering 21385 from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Tunji-Ojo described this accomplishment as unparalleled in the annals of Nigeria’s paramilitary services, signaling a pivotal moment for the dedicated officers.

Attributing the success to the commitment of the #RenewedHope government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), Tunji-Ojo underscored the administration’s unwavering focus on the welfare of security personnel. The mass promotions not only reflect a recognition of the services rendered by the personnel but also stand as a testament to the government’s dedication to fostering a supportive environment for those safeguarding the nation.

The move is poised to boost morale within the ranks and enhance operational efficiency across the paramilitary spectrum.

Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence that the renewed commitment to personnel welfare would further motivate officers to excel in their duties and contribute to the overall security and well-being of the nation.