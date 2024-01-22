Ministry of Women Affairs to Rehabilitate Rescued Kidnap Victims

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has affirmed her ministry’s commitment to providing comprehensive rehabilitation for the four girls rescued from the Al-Kadriyar family after enduring two weeks in the kidnappers’ den. During a visit to the girls undergoing medical treatment, Minister Uju assured that the ministry is dedicated to closely monitoring their recovery and facilitating their reintegration into society.

Expressing dismay over the harrowing experience the girls faced, the minister declared plans for full rehabilitation, including the engagement of a psychologist to address the trauma endured during their captivity. She also disclosed intentions to coordinate with the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) to ensure one of the girls serves her national service with the Ministry of Women Affairs. Furthermore, efforts will be made to relocate the girls to safer educational environments, minimizing vulnerability.

Minister Uju commended the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector-General of Police for their collaboration, which led to the successful release of the girls. She conveyed President Ahmed Tinubu’s deep concern over the rising trend of kidnappings nationwide and pledged to update the President and First Lady about the girls’ condition.

The father of the rescued girls, Mr. Al-Kadriyar Monsoor, expressed gratitude for the Minister’s visit and lauded security agencies for their efforts. He urged the Federal Government to enhance synergy among security agencies and emphasized the need for community-based intelligence to bolster grassroots security.

In addition to the ministerial commitment, tangible support was provided, with the presentation of essential items such as food, beverages, soap, rice, noodles, and sanitary items to the girls as part of the preparatory plans for their rehabilitation.

The abduction of the Al-Kadriyar sisters, followed by the tragic killing of one of them, Nabeeha, had gripped national attention. The successful rescue by the FCT Anti-Kidnapping squad and Nigerian Army troops in the Kajuru forest, Kaduna state, marks a crucial step towards their recovery.