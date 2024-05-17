Minister Withdraws Orphan-Marriage Suit Against Niger Assembly Speaker

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has announced the withdrawal of a suit against the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, following his decision to marry off 100 orphans from his constituency.

This was as she revealed that investigation in ongoing to ascertain if the girls are within the stipulated age for marriage.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also revealed that her ministry has resolved with the Emir of Kotangora, Mohammed Barau Muazu, and the Speaker to seek ways of collaboration to give new lease of life to the girls, but the Court’s injunction remains.

“I haven’t withdrawn my case until we carry out due diligence and profiling on the girls. We will also engage the girls on enrollment in schools, skill acquisition training and empowerment of the girls. The Ministry’s primary aim is to ensure that the Welfare and interests of the girls is guaranteed,” the Minister shared on X.