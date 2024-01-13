Minister Vows to Support Capacity Building for Youth

Dr. Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, the Minister of Youth Development, has pledged her support for capacity-building initiatives aimed at unlocking the potential of young women and girls. The commitment was made during a courtesy visit to her office in Abuja by executive members of the Progressive Young Women Forum.

Dr. Bio-Ibrahim emphasized the importance of mentorship for young women, asserting that it is crucial for them to realize their full economic and political potential. She outlined her vision for gradually repositioning young women through mentorship and empowerment, with the ultimate goal of enabling them to positively impact their families and communities.

During the visit, Hon. Patience Kwache, the National President of the Progressive Young Women Forum, briefed the Minister on the forum’s activities and discussed potential areas of collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development. Kwache commended Dr. Bio-Ibrahim’s dedication to duty, both during her tenure as the National President of the Forum and in her current role as the Minister of Youth Development. She expressed confidence in the Minister’s ability to represent and promote the interests of the youth.

Hon. Kwache highlighted the significance of mentorship in nurturing the talents and potential of every girl child, citing Dr. Bio-Ibrahim’s past record of achievements as evidence of the impact of mentorship.

Hajia Amina Daura, Director of the Network & Social Mobilisation Department of the Ministry, provided insights into the Progressive Young Women Forum’s mission. She explained that the forum is dedicated to nurturing and sensitizing young women across Nigeria through networking, mentorship, capacity building, advocacy efforts, and promoting equal representation in governance. Daura emphasized the forum’s belief in amplifying the voices of women and girls, providing them with equal opportunities to learn, grow, and connect, ultimately enabling them to realize their full economic and human potential.