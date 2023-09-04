Minister Visits Family Of Taiwo Akinkunmi, Designer Of Nigeria’s Flag

On Monday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi at his residence in Elebu, Ibadan. During the visit, he praised Pa Akinkunmi as an iconic figure who designed one of the most significant symbols representing our collective identity as a nation.

The minister stated that his visit was on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who wanted to convey his condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Oyo state. He emphasized that Pa Akinkunmi’s legacy symbolized the unity and cohesion of our nation.

“Mr. President has asked that we come to commiserate with the family and the state and also to tell them that he shares with them in this grief, along with the Federal Government, throughout this period,” he said.

Idris also assured the family that their requests would receive due attention.

Prior to this visit, the minister paid a courtesy call to the Governor of Oyo State at the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan. Represented by Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, Governor Makinde acknowledged that although the national anthem had been changed twice, the national flag had remained unchanged due to its profound message and significance.

“He must have had in mind a united country that would always be one,” said the Deputy Governor.

“We must appreciate Akinkunmi for his rich knowledge and deep insight in that he saw agriculture as a key item that will always be relevant, especially now in the face of dwindling oil prices globally. Again, the white color on the flag symbolizes the peace and unity of the nation. The unity and togetherness of the nation remain key to us all.”

He expressed appreciation to the president, on behalf of the Akinkunmi family and the entire state, for sending the high-powered delegation to condole with the state, saying the people of Oyo State are ready to cooperate with the Federal Government on the unity of the country.

He was in the company of the top management of the agencies and departments under his ministry.