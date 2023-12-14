Minister Underscores Relevance of Digital Media for Publicity

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Dangiwa has acknowledged that through digital and social media platforms, the Housing Ministry can effectively share updates, initiatives and crucial information regarding housing policies, urban development projects and stakeholder engagements.

Dangiwa stated this when he received a delegation of Digital Media Personalities in his office at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

While recognizing the importance of the members of the delegation as social media influencers and opinion leaders, the Minister used the forum to intimate the team about the ongoing works at the Ministry, as part of his determination in actualizing President Bola Tinubu’s vision for the housing sector.

He informed the delegation of the collaboration of the ministry with the National Population Commission to establish credible, scientific and reliable housing data aimed at determining the actual housing deficit in the Nation, for the purpose of planning and formulating policies.

The Minister also disclosed the composure of a housing reform team that would develop a strong framework for the reform of the housing sector which encompasses a thorough review of relevant laws as well as necessary legislative amendments.

“This includes the Land Use Act of 1978, National Housing Fund (NHF) Act 1992, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Establishment Act 1993, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Act 1973, PenCom Act, to allow for increased investment in housing and the nationwide adoption and passage of the foreclosure law in states”, he explained.

On efforts to ensure that Nigerians have easy access and legal titles to their lands, Dangiwa revealed plans to establish a National Land Commission that would provide guidelines and regulations for operationalizing the Land Use Act of 1978; and to drive this process, adding that a Land Reform Team has been composed whose recommendations would be leveraged on to draft an executive bill to proceed to the National Assembly for the amendment of the Act.

Dangiwa further outlined other action plans in progress in the Ministry such as; plans to establish a National Social Housing Fund (NSHF) that would ensure that both the NO INCOME, vulnerable and underprivileged Nigerians have access to decent accommodation; plans to set up six building materials hubs, one for each geo-political zone in the country, to be provided with relevant facilities for manufacturers to site their firms and operate.

“To this end we have composed a Building Materials Manufacturing Task Team comprising of experts and representatives from relevant government agencies, academia, professional bodies, and industry associations. Primarily, their job is to conduct a thorough assessment of the current state of the building materials manufacturing sector and produce a strategic plan for reforming the sector for implementation”, he stated.

He as well divulged the constitution of a Multi-Agency Project Delivery Team comprising of qualified and experienced professionals with expertise in housing development, urban planning, infrastructure, finance and project management; who would ensure that all housing agencies collaborate towards delivering decent and affordable housing to Nigerians.

Accordingly, the Minister informed the delegation of a New City Development Plan which aims to deliver the Renewed Hope Cities, comprising of 1000 housing units of Multi-Level Flats, terrace and detached bungalows as well as duplexes per site, in each of the Country’s geo-political zones; and also, the Renewed Hope Estates aimed at delivering a minimum of 500 housing units of 1,2- and 3-bedroom affordable bungalows in the remaining 30 states.