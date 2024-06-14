Minister Proposes ‘Power Rangers’ to Protect Power Facilities

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has proposed the formation of a specialized team, dubbed the “power rangers,” to protect Nigeria’s power infrastructure. This move follows a series of attacks on the country’s transmission towers.

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the destruction of these facilities, cautioning them to cease their actions or face severe consequences. Recent incidents include the destruction of two towers, T193 and T194, along the 330-kilovolt single circuit transmission line on Wednesday. Additionally, three towers, T193, T194, and T195, were demolished in Borno State on December 28, 2023, using improvised explosive devices.

At the Passing Out Parade and launch of the second batch of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals in Abuja on Friday, Minister Tunji-Ojo described the ongoing sabotage of power infrastructure as “economic terrorism.” He emphasized the need for robust and decisive measures to counter these attacks.

The proposed “power rangers” team aims to provide dedicated protection for the nation’s power facilities, addressing the increasing threat of vandalism and ensuring the stability of the power supply. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the security of critical infrastructure and support economic development.

The minister said, “I will speak with my brother, the Minister of Power, the rate of vandalism, of economic terrorism going on with our transmission lines, have to be looked into.

“It is your job to make sure that no critical asset of government is destroyed and we are ready and I believe NSCDC is up to the task.”

“The next time I come here, I want to see my Power Rangers, I mean people that will protect our distribution lines, people that will protect our Gencos people that will protect every power sector. It is not reasonable, it’s not acceptable for a country like Nigeria to spend billions of dollars on power infrastructure all for it to be vandalized no country grows or develops without the power sector so NSCDC it is time for you to play your part.

“I have decided that the solution towards you accomplishing your mandate is sectorisation of your responsibility.”