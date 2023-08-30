Minister Of Foreign Affairs To Achieve Tinubu’s 4Ds

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has emphasized the unwavering commitment to pursuing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s four-pronged agenda of Development, Democracy, Demography, and Diaspora. This pursuit involves leveraging contemporary solutions to effectively address intricate challenges for national advancement.

Ambassador Tuggar conveyed this perspective during a solidarity visit by the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, along with NiDCOM’s management and staff, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Ambassador Tuggar highlighted that Nigeria should tap into its diaspora community beyond Europe and America, focusing also on the African diasporas. By harnessing the global exposure, skills, and competencies of these communities, Nigeria can propel its national development.

Commending NiDCOM for its impressive achievements within the relatively short span of four years since its establishment, Ambassador Tuggar specifically lauded programs such as the National Diaspora Day. He underscored the growing global interest in Nigerian heritage and culture, stressing the importance of effectively utilizing Nigeria’s soft power.

The Minister proposed that NiDCOM could collaborate with the Global Citizens Help Desk situated within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for emergency situations involving diaspora Nigerians.

Providing a briefing to the newly appointed Minister, Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa highlighted NiDCOM’s accomplishments over four years, including the National Diaspora Day which consistently draws over 5000 hybrid participants annually, as well as the inaugural Diaspora Merit Award 2023.

Among other achievements are:

Development of a National Diaspora Policy

Diaspora Data Mapping

National Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS)

Diaspora Housing Mortgage Scheme

States Diaspora Focal Point Officers Summit

Diaspora Quarterly Lecture

Badagry Door of Return

The Diaspora Weekly TV Show, among other initiatives.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed the aspiration for robust collaboration with strategic ministries and agencies to enhance diaspora remittances (currently at 22 billion dollars annually), promote Diaspora Direct Investments, facilitate Diaspora Medical Missions, and establish Diaspora Continental Offices.