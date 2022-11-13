Minister Inaugurates Projects At Defence Intelligent College

As part of the activities lined up for the 2022 Annual Conference of Defence Advisers/Attaches by the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) commissioned some vital projects to improve the standard of learning in the college at Karu, Abuja.

The project includes world-class hostel, Auditorium, a standard canteen, sports complex and fire truck.

The Minister said Federal Government believes in empowering its Security Agencies to get the best out of them, urging all other Agencies to explore all avenues within their respective systems to come up with innovative ways of identifying and confronting the challenges facing us as a nation.

Earlier in his remark, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Abebayo, appreciated the Minister for his continuous support to the Agency.

The high point of the event was the commissioning of all the projects by Gen. Magashi, supported by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj Gen. Adebayo, the Commandant of the College, Commodore E. A. Zipele and other senior serving and retired Officers.