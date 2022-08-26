Minister Hands Over 10,635 Bullet Vest To Police

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi has officially handed over ten thousand six hundred and thirty-five (10,635) Bullet Proof Vests, six thousand seven hundred and eight (6,708) Ballistics Helmet and four thousand four hundred (4,400) safety Boxes/First Aids Kits to Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Usman Baba to enhance the operation of the Nigeria Police Force.

The handing over was performed at the Nigeria |Police Force Headquarters, Louise Edet House, Abuja.

The Minister said, the gesture, was part of the present administration’s ongoing reform of the Nigeria Police through the provision of equipment that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police despite dwindling revenue.

According to him, “It thus reinforces this administration’s focus on equipping Nigeria Police with necessary gadgets that will protect, and instill confidence in its personnel to tackle all forms of criminalities in the country.

He noted that the recent successes recorded by the Nigeria Police in its offensive operations against mindless criminals, and dislodgement from their hideouts necessitate the need to equip police personnel with protective gadgets in line with international best standard practices.

In his words, “it underscores President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s commitment to reclaiming policing primacy through enhanced welfare arrangement, retooling of policing infrastructure, capacity building, enhanced salaries and comprehensive reforms to advance internal security in the country”.

Dingyadi urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police, to continue to put in their best in discharging their duties to the nation, and to adhere to the rule of engagement and protection of citizens’ rights to reclaim dwindling trust and confidence from the populace.

Responding, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba thanked President Muhammad Buhari, National Assembly, and the Ministry for assisting the force with operational tools.

He added that the equipment will assist the Nigeria Police Force in their operations against banditry, criminals, kidnapping, and 2023 elections as well as give the officers in the field confidence and protection during operations.